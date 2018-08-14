See Catherine Tyldesley's epic response to man who told her she had 'big child-bearing hips' We applaud this Corrie star!

Catherine Tyldesley has taken to Twitter to hit out at a train passenger who criticised her figure. The former Coronation Street star, who made her exit from the ITV soap this summer, revealed she was left horrified after someone had shamed her for having "big child-bearing hips". She told her followers: "When some guy on the train bumps into you then blames my hips?!? What the actual fudge?! Nice to see body shaming is on the decrease... "Big Child bearing hips" said the cheeky [explicit]."

Catherine Tyldesley has hit back at a train passenger who body shamed her

Remaining defiant, the 34-year-old added: "Yes they are, and I can probably dead lift twice your body weight love. #backoff." Her fans were quick to offer her words of support, to which she replied to one saying that the rude passenger had asked her for a selfie. She added: "Think he'd had a few. No excuse... he then asked me for a selfie. I told him my hips probably wouldn't fit in the picture." Catherine, who is a doting mother to three-year-old son Alfie, also mentioned: "It's cool - these hips gave me Alfie #hipsdontlie #whorundaworld."

MORE: Stars who hit back at body shamers

Loading the player...

The incident comes shortly after Catherine made her departure from Corrie after playing Eva Price for seven years. Talking to Lorraine Kelly on a recent episode of Lorraine, the mum-of-one said: "I've been there for seven years now, so I just felt it was time for a change and we wanted to do a bit of travelling as well, in between projects, as a family." As well as getting to see the world with her family, Catherine revealed that she was looking forward to spending more time with her son. "My little boy is three, she he'll get to see a bit more of mummy. I'm excited," she added. Catherine is now looking to try out new projects. "Kate Oates has really fuelled my desire to do some gritty drama as well, so we'll see what happens. I feel really excited," she continued.

MORE: Catherine Tyldesley shares gorgeous makeup-free photo