Coronation Street star Sair Khan reveals that her mother has passed away in a heartfelt Instagram post

Coronation Street star Sair Khan has revealed the devastating news that her mother has died. The 31-year-old actress opened up about her sad loss on Instagram, and acknowledged that she was struggling to face her mother's death head-on. Sair – who plays Alya Nazir on the ITV soap – decided to share the sad news with her followers on Tuesday after taking part in Sink or Swim, a new reality TV show in which celebrities attempt to swim the channel. Sair even paid a visit to a hypnotherapist in a bid to cope with the anxiety she's been experiencing since the loss of her mum.

In an Instagram post, Sair explained: "My Mum died. It’s so hard for me to say those words without getting a lump in my throat. Let me tell you a thing or two about the lady I called Mama. She was strong and fierce and a little bit sassy. You definitely wouldn’t mess with her. In primary school I desperately wanted my independence, the last thing I wanted was my mother walking me to school. I fought and argued with her and sometimes she let me set off alone and although I hardly ever looked back I always knew she was just a few steps behind me.

"The protective lioness who would never let me come to harm. Beneath her toughness there was a love so pure. I didn’t admit it but I was scared and so thankful for her watching over me, I know she still is.

"This year I have felt a loss so profound that my whole body has ached. I’ve cried enough tears to fill the English Channel. I’ve felt raw pain and I know I’m not the only one. I stand in solidarity with all of you who have lost a parent, a friend, or anyone that has shaped you into the person you are today. I honour them and I honour my Mama."

Sair finished the emotional post by writing: "I’ve learnt to swim but I’m still learning to heal. Grief is a suspicious thing but the last two months of swimming have been a much-needed release. If you’re a non-swimmer and our show has sparked an interest then I encourage you to safely explore your curiosity because there are loved ones watching over us making sure we’re safe."

Sink or Swim started on 27 August and the finale will air on 17 September at 9.15pm.

