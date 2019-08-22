Heavily pregnant Brooke Vincent bids emotional farewell to Corrie as due date nears We're not crying, you're crying!

Brooke Vincent has been on Coronation Street since 2004, but the fabulous actress has bid a fond farewell to the show as she heads off on maternity leave. Brooke – who plays Sophie Webster on the soap – has spoken about her emotional departure from Corrie as she prepares to welcome her new little baby, and even gave her fans a glimpse of her last scene on the Corrie cobbles in a video uploaded to Instagram.

Brooke wrote: "I can’t believe 15 years ago I came onto the street to play 'Sophie Webster' and today I left to play my biggest role yet, 'Mummy'. My amazing family at Coronation Street I am going to miss you all so much. Thank you for always looking after me, for keeping me on the straight and narrow and for letting me get away with murder over the years."

Brooke posted a series of videos to Instagram

Her final scene will take place in Dev's famous corner shop, and it seems that the cast and crew of Corrie are just as sad about Brooke's departure as she is. Several cast and crew members say their goodbyes in the clip, including Mikey North who plays Gary Windass and Antony Cotton who portrays Sean Tully on the show. On-screen mum Sally Dynevor even gave Brooke a lovely bouquet and told her: "We're going to miss you so much! You've been here since you were 11. This is your home. Come back anytime you want to, bring the baby!"

The baby is almost here!

We'd love to see Brooke and her new bundle of joy visiting the Corrie set, hopefully she shares that adventure on her Instagram too!

Brooke's Corrie departure comes after her character Sophie inherits thousands of pounds on the show and decides to venture on to pastures new. Will we see the return of Sophie further down the line? We'll certainly keep our fingers crossed!

