Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon opens up about her body image struggles This is very relatable

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon made a moving admission on Instagram on Tuesday – and it's one that many of her followers related to. The 23-year-old actress, who plays Bethany Platt on the ITV soap, posted to the social media site that she has been struggling with her mental health recently, particularly around how she looks.

Lucy has won two British Soap Awards for her role

She wrote: "For the past few months, I have been really really battling with the negative thoughts my head constantly produces about my body. I look at pics on Instagram and I automatically start comparing every part of myself to that picture. It’s ridiculous. And it seems like all I have to do is look at a burger these days and feel like I’ve put on 10 stone. BUT let’s be kinder to ourselves. And each other. I will eat a Kit Kat if I feel like it and maybe I will order 2 takeaways in a week but I refuse to let anyone make me feel shitty about it. Own what you’ve got and love it because I think we know all too well that life is short and precious. Eat that burger babe x and enjoy it x"

Lucy has played Sarah Platt's daughter since 2015

The caption appeared beside a photo of Lucy looking glamorous in a black T-shirt, hat and sunglasses with a leather jacket slung over one shoulder. Her co-stars were quick to affirm her message, with Sair Khan, who plays Alya, writing: "My beautiful friend, let’s eat burgers together," and Alexandra Mardell (Emma Brooker) adding, "Hear hear!!!! Well said!! I feel exactly the same love! And yes! I’ve just eaten a share bag of popcorn as a snack!"

Non-famous fans also chimed in, saying: "Yesss girl!! Not a lot of people have the guts to say that. You’re blimmin' gorgeous and people will be there to remind you when u forget to remind yourself," and "You’re absolutely gorgeous...own that Mrs!!!! Xxx," among other supportive comments.

Lucy, who has played Bethany since 2015, announced in May that she will be leaving the cobbles when her contract expires in 2020. However, she hopes that won't be the last viewers see of her or her character. She told The Mirror: "When I leave I'll have been there for five years, and I've never done anything else. But I'll end up going back – I'll be back."

