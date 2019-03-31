Keith Lemon shares rare photos of his mum - and shows his super sweet side

﻿
Proving himself to be a real softy at heart, Celebrity Juice presenter Keith Lemon has shared rare photos of his mum in an emotional social media post about Mother's Day. The often controversial - but always hilarious! - presenter uploaded photos of his mum Pat along with the caption: "Appy #mothersday mum! love you ya big silly sausage xxxxx." He then posted a drawing he did of Pat, writing alongside it: "A drawing of me and me and me mum I did. I hope all you mothers out there have the RADest day! You are all incredible and loved for your mad skills! Give yaself a pat on t’ back and demand all the worship you deserve today! Much love to all the mums in my world xxx."

Fans loved the sweet messages, photos and drawing, and even Keith's celebrity friends were quick to comment on them. Paddy McGuinnes wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day Pat [love heart emoji]," while Gaby Roslin added: "She's so beautiful [blowing kiss emoji]." One follower then said: "How cool and absolutely fabulous is your mum?!!" and another commented: "She certainly is an amazing mum to put up with you all these years… Happy Mother's Day Mrs Keith's mum."

Keith wasn't the only celebrity to celebrate his mum on Sunday. His Celebrity Juice co-star shared a collage of photos dedicated to his wife Christine, along with the caption: "Happy Mother’s Day to @mrscmcguinness and for all you other amazing, good, wonderful Mums out there!!! PS also enjoy the fact that the kids go to bed an hour earlier tonight!!!! #mothersday #mumsrule."

