Jamie Lomas seen for first time since TV Choice fight with Emmerdale's Asan N'jie The Hollyoaks star joined his I'm A Celebrity friends

Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas has been reunited with his I'm A Celebrity co-stars following his apparent altercation with Emmerdale actor Asan N'jie at the TV Choice Awards this week. Jamie, 44, joined his 2017 campmates Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo, Dennis Wise and Jack Maynard for a lunch date, with Made in Chelsea's Toff sharing a snap from their gathering. "Special lunch catching up with my jungle buddies, missing a few of our other lovely friends," she wrote in the caption, to which Jamie replied: "Amazing to see you x."

The reunion comes shortly after Jamie made headlines for his heated argument with Asan on Monday night. Video footage subsequently emerged showing Asan throwing punches and swearing at Jamie after the star-studded ceremony. Asan, 25, has since been sacked from ITV soap Emmerdale. An ITV spokeswoman said on Wednesday: "Emmerdale suspended Asan N'Jie yesterday pending further investigation into an incident at a central London hotel on Monday night. ITV executives have met with him this morning and as a consequence, Asan's contract has been terminated with immediate effect."

Asan has apologised for his "unacceptable" behaviour in a statement. "My behaviour at the TV Choice Awards was completely unacceptable and very much out of character," he said. "I sincerely apologise to everybody who has been affected especially Jamie Lomas, the whole Emmerdale team, our audience, ITV, my family, and the organisers of the TV Choice Awards." The actor added: "I am devastated, accept full responsibility for my actions, and I am determined to learn from this."

Asan joined the cast of Emmerdale a year ago as Ellis Chapman, while Jamie left Hollyoaks in 2017 but made a cameo appearance on the Channel 4 soap in July ahead of his permanent return next year as the show prepares for its 25th anniversary. So far, Jamie is yet to comment on the incident.

