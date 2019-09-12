Alex Jones shows off the results of her hair transformation - and it looks amazing! The One Show host looks fabulous!

Alex Jones has treated herself to some R&R, and she looks incredible! After telling her Instagram followers that she was visiting the hairdressers for the first time this year on Wednesday, the One Show host showed off the results of her gorgeous, newly tinted hair. Alongside a snap of her blonder locks, Alex gushed: "She's back! Thanks @esweenierowe. You are a hair [wizard]." The 42-year-old had revealed this was the first time since December she was getting her hair coloured.

Alex Jones shared this snap of her hair

With both her sons being looked after by her parents, Alex made a trip to Beepers hair salon to get her roots sorted. "Boys are with mam and dad, this feels like heaven! Thanks @beepershair," the 42-year-old wrote. "Last done in December." While she enjoys her time off-screen, the doting mum-of-two has been keeping her fans up-to-date with her progress since welcoming little Kit.

Alex lives in London with her husband Charlie Thomson and their sons Teddy, two, and four-month-old Kit. Ahead of her second child's arrival, Alex admitted that she was worried about having another child and was praised for her honesty as a result. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying.

"Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second, it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

