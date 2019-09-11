Emmerdale actor Asan N'jie is SACKED after fight at TV Choice Awards The incident also involved Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas

Emmerdale& actor Asan N'jie has been sacked from the ITV soap following an altercation with fellow actor Jamie Lomas at the 2019 TV Choice Awards this week. Video footage subsequently emerged showing Asan throwing punches and swearing at Hollyoaks star Jamie on Monday evening after the ceremony. An ITV spokeswoman said: "Emmerdale suspended Asan N'Jie yesterday pending further investigation into an incident at a central London hotel on Monday night. ITV executives have met with him this morning and as a consequence Asan's contract has been terminated with immediate effect."

Asan N'jie has been sacked from Emmerdale

Asan, 25, has since apologised for his "unacceptable" behaviour in a statement. "My behaviour at the TV Choice Awards was completely unacceptable and very much out of character," he said. "I sincerely apologise to everybody who has been affected especially Jamie Lomas, the whole Emmerdale team, our audience, ITV, my family, and the organisers of the TV Choice Awards.

Asan joined the cast of Emmerdale a year ago as Ellis Chapman, and attended the TV Choice Awards after being nominated for Best Soap Newcomer. However, he lost out on the award to young actress Kara-Leah Fernandes, who plays Bailey Barker on EastEnders.

Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas is yet to comment on the incident

Earlier this year, his character Ellis was involved in a knife-crime storyline in which his character was stabbed, and he spoke at the time of the importance of exploring that storyline. "In London, the knife crime rate is through the roof at the minute," he told Digital Spy. "So to explore a sensitive issue like this can only be a positive thing. If we put light onto these issues, hopefully the quicker it will stop."

Jamie, meanwhile, left Hollyoaks in 2017 but made a cameo appearance on the Channel 4 soap in July ahead of his permanent return next year as the show prepares for its 25th anniversary. So far, the 44-year-old is yet to comment on the incident.