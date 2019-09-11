Jamie Laing reveals everyone has been saying his name incorrectly! The Made in Chelsea star recently had to pull out of Strictly with a foot injury

Jamie Laing had a surprise in store for viewers of This Morning on Wednesday. The Made in Chelsea star, who has been forced to pull out of Strictly 2019 with a foot injury, sat down for a chat with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, during which he revealed that everyone has been saying his name incorrectly. The 30-year-old reality star confirmed that his surname Laing should be pronounced 'Leng' and not 'Lang' owing to its Scottish origins.

Jamie Laing appeared on This Morning to discuss his early exit from Strictly

Jamie touched upon his Scottish ancestry as he discussed his untimely exit from Strictly this year. Appearing with a protective boot on his foot, Jamie spoke of his disappointment at having to drop out, admitting he cried when he was told he couldn’t continue in the competition. He went on to say his mother was particularly upset by his injury, stating that Strictly was her favourite show and that she had only discovered he was taking part when he announced the news on Loose Women.

The other family member hit hard by his exit was his grandmother – known as 'Granny Scotland'. Jamie revealed that she had planned to throw a party every single night he was on the show, and when she was told he was no longer competing, she said, "Well, this is so upsetting" before joking that he had missed his chance because she was "probably going to die next year".

Jamie has been replaced by Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher

Jamie is facing eight weeks of recovery after injuring his foot while recording the launch show. "I'm absolutely devastated that I'm unable to continue in the competition," he said when the news was announced last week. "I was so excited to hit the dance floor. I would like to wish the lovely couples all the very best and hope they enjoy their time on the show to the fullest." Kevin Clifton was among those to send a sympathetic message to the star, writing on Twitter: "Feel really sorry for u @JamieLaing_UK. Maybe come back next year x."

Jamie has been replaced on the show by Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, and he was quick to congratulate the soap star. "Happy Sunday everyone. I just want to give a big congratulations and shout out to Kelvin Fletcher, who is taking my place on Strictly this year," Jamie wrote. "Buddy, thank you for your message. I just want to send one back because honestly, you are going to have the best time."