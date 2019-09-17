Louise Redknapp opens up about heartache in moving post The Strictly Come Dancing star is known for being open and honest with her fan base

Louise Redknapp has shared a poignant passage on her Instagram, and the message certainly gives her followers a taste of the heartache she's suffered over the years, and how it has made her a stronger person.

The moving post read: "Some of the kindest souls I know have lived in a world that was not so kind to them. Some of the best human beings I know have been through so much at the hands of others, and they still love deeply, they still care. Sometimes, it's the people who have been hurt the most who refuse to be hardened in this world, because they would never want to make another person feel the way they have felt. If that isn't something to be in awe of, I don't know what is."

Louise shared the message on Instagram

Louise has been open about the pain she has been dealing with since she divorced Jamie Redknapp in 2018. Earlier in September, the mother-of-two revealed that a song on her new album, titled Breaking Back Together, was inspired by the tough times in her recent past. The 44-year-old took to Twitter to say: "Thank you for all your messages about my new song ‘Breaking Back Together’! These lyrics are so special to me. If anyone is going through a tough time I hope these lyrics can help, as believe me I have been there but it will get better!"

MORE: Louise Redknapp opens up about 'tough time' in inspiring new message to fans

Louise has been busy promoting her new album

MORE: Louise Redknapp reminisces about her summer with 'the loves of her life'

In August, Louise appeared on The Sara Cox Show, and once again addressed her hardships head-on, adding: "I'm not going to lie, I think everyone knows I've had a tough couple of years but like all of us, that's what happens and we fight forward and move on."

Louise and Jamie were married for 19 years and shocked the nation when they split in 2017 and finalised their divorce a year later.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.