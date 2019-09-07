Louise Redknapp opens up about 'tough time' in inspiring new message to fans Louise divorced husband Jamie Redknapp in 2018

Louise Redknapp is reassuring her fans that there is light at the end of the tunnel after opening up about her "tough time" following her split from husband Jamie Redknapp. The couple were married for 19 years and shocked the nation when they split in 2017 and finalised their divorce a year later. But now, Louise has poured her heartbreak into a new song hoping that the lyrics will inspire her fans.

Sharing a link to her single, Breaking Back Together, on Twitter, Louise said: "Thank you for all your messages about my new song ‘Breaking Back Together’! These lyrics are so special to me. If anyone is going through a tough time I hope these lyrics can help, as believe me I have been there but it will get better!" The 44-year-old admitted last month that she is finally ready to move on with her life, telling The Sara Cox Show: "I'm not going to lie, I think everyone knows I've had a tough couple of years but like all of us, that's what happens and we fight forward and move on."

Louise has been through a tough time following her divorce

Speaking about the lyrics on her new album, Heavy Love, the mum-of-two revealed: "I think it’s about how honest you want to be about it… The album is upbeat, expect a mid-tempo, and there’s a couple of sadder songs but it’s lyrically empowering and about celebrating who we are."

Louise and Jamie share two sons together

Louise's new song appears to be advising someone that they will "shine" after going through heartbreak. She sings: "Lay your cards out on the table, you don't have to be brave for me, I’ve been on the side of painful in the fore right before you’re free. It'll get better. I won't tell you lies, it’s gonna hurt sometimes, tearing muscles makes them strong. Believe me I’ve been there I know you’re scared, you can’t see it now hold on, we’re breaking back together."

