Louise Redknapp reminisces about her summer with 'the loves of her life' The singer shares two sons with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

Summer is over for Louise Redknapp, who will be returning to her West End show, 9 to 5, very soon. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the former Strictly Come Dancing star shared a lovely photo with the "loves of her life" - her two sons, Charley and Beau. "Back to work, had the best summer with the loves of my life, @9to5themusicaluk Violet Newstead, I'm back," she wrote in the caption.

The lovely post comes shortly after Louise shared a brave selfie on her social media page, revealing her struggle with pigmentation during the summer months. The star shared a close-up snap of her makeup-free face which revealed her freckles and slight pigmentation on her upper lip and around her eyes. Louise captioned the picture: "When the suns out so are the freckles and unfortunately #pigmentation I get asked so much about mine and I just do my best to wear factor every day."

Earlier this year, the 44-year-old was forced to pull out of the musical based on Dolly Parton's film, 9 to 5. Actress Caroline Sheen then stepped in to cover for Louise, who suffered a horrific fall during rehearsals which left her with a fractured wrist and deep cuts to her face. Sharing a picture from her hospital bed at the time, Louise said that she was heartbroken to be missing the show. "It breaks my heart to say I am having to take some time out and won't be able to continue with my role in 9-5," she wrote. "Due to a nasty fall I have only gone and fractured my wrist and got 10 (yes 10) stitches in my chin..."

The star added: "Following my doctors' orders - they have said I will be ok but as they say in the theatre 'the show must go on' and I wish the rest of the fabulous cast an amazing opening night and I will be back on that stage for 9-5 before you know it." She had been rehearsing for the musical version of Dolly Parton's iconic film, in which she was due to play Violet, the role played by Lily Tomlin in the 1980 film.

