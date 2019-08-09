Louise Redknapp has been fined for running a red light and says divorce is to blame No one was hurt

Louise Redknapp was ordered to pay a fine of £817 on Wednesday for running a red light in her Range Rover Evoque on 2 November 2018. She ran the light 1.4 seconds after it had changed to red. The incident took place in south west London and the matter was recently settled in Lavender Hills Magistrates' Court.

Although Louise herself wasn't there to issue a statement, lawyer Rebecca Penfold gave a statement on her behalf, saying: "She [Louise] expresses her full remorse and extends her apology to the court. She takes full responsibility for this. At the time of November 2018 she was going through the personal trauma of a divorce and that was made harder by the constant media interest." The Strictly star also had three points put on her licence.

The star didn't appear in court herself

Louise recently appeared on The Sara Cox Show where she elaborated on what a difficult few years it's been for her following the breakdown of her marriage. When probed by the ITV presenter about her current state of mind, Louise responded: "I'm not gonna lie I think everyone knows I’ve had a tough couple of years but like all of us, that’s what happens and we fight forward and move on."

Louise has been promoting her new album on Instagram

On a lighter note, Louise spilled a few beans on her upcoming album, titled Heavy Love, which will be released in October. She added that her new album is upbeat and that fans can expect a "mid-tempo". Although there will be a few sadder songs, the album as a whole is "lyrically empowering and about celebrating who we are".

The popstar has already released the first song from her album, and needless to say it's a banger. The track is called Lead Me On and features fellow Brit chart toppers Clean Bandit. We can't wait to hear the full thing come October!

