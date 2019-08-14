Louise Redknapp's teenage son Charley is so grown-up in new holiday snaps He's all grown up!

Louise Redknapp has been showing off her fabulous holiday style, wowing fans with shots of her flawless bikini body. But the mum-of-two has also been sharing the cutest photos with her two sons Charley and Beau, who she shares with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp – and look how much they've grown!

Louise posed with 15-year-old Charley in one snap, showing the teenager towering over her. As she stood on a ledge so that she could be the same height as her eldest son, Louise wrote: "Wish I was a little taller." The Eternal pop star also uploaded a selfie with Charley, calling him "Chaz" for short. With his dark features and strong build, the teen looked nearly identical to his famous dad Jamie.

Louise with her eldest son Charley

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Louise also posted some sweet photos with her youngest, cuddling up to her ten-year-old as they relaxed on a sun lounger. "Summer lovin had me a blast @redknapp08," she wrote. She shared another snap with Beau and captioned it: "True love."

The family are enjoying their summer holiday

Jamie, 46, and Louise, 44, were married for 19 years before they split in 2017. The pair have remained on good terms for their children, with Louise recently opening up about how they co-parent. Appearing on Sunday Brunch in July, Louise spoke about her son's "lively" birthday party, joking: "Nine fifteen-year-olds around the house – I mean – lively."

When asked by hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy what the boys were doing, Louise elaborated: "Well, their dad was around so when their dad is around they are more well-behaved. When it's just me they go crazy because I'm the soft parent."

Louise also shared photos with her younger son Beau

Despite admitting that the breakdown of their marriage was "tough", Louise also said on Jamie Theakston's Heart breakfast show: "Yeah, it’s been really tough, but I mean, you know, Jamie's my best friend. It's been really tough but things happen and yeah, I saw him yesterday and it was all good. We had school meetings and stuff, like you do, so all good."

