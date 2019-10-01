Emmerdale star Laura Norton breaks silence on wedding plans following Mark Jordan's court case The soap star opened up on Lorraine

Emmerdale star Laura Norton has opened up about her wedding plans on Lorraine, following fiancé Mark Jordon's recent court case. Mark, 54, and Laura, 36, met on the set of Emmerdale and announced their engagement in January. The actress explained: "We met on set and we became friends throughout the next couple of years and then it grew from there."

But in July 2018 Mark was involved in an altercation outside an Oldham pub, and in August 2019 attended court over a series of charges including unlawful wounding and assault by beating – he was, however, cleared on all counts. Needless to say, the incident stalled the couple's wedding planning, but Laura told Lorraine on Tuesday that now that the court case is behind them, "We have got to start making some plans again now. We are looking forward to that."

Laura discussed wedding plans on Tuesday's Lorraine

The actress also opened up about her amazing weight loss and spilled the beans on how she stays in shape. Laura – best known for playing Kerry Wyatt on Emmerdale – has shed three stone over the last few years, and told Lorraine that when it comes to maintaining her figure, willpower is key. The TV star explained: "In the eight years I have been on Emmerdale, I have never had a pudding."

MORE: See the Emmerdale cast's romantic engagement and wedding photos

Laura and Mark have been engaged since January

MORE: Emmerdale star Laura Norton reveals 3 stone weight loss secret ahead of wedding to Mark Jordon

The 36-year-old's strict regime is a result of a past addiction to sugary drinks. Speaking to The Mirror in July 2018, Laura opened up about the colossal amount of fizzy drinks she would consume, saying: "I had been addicted since I was a teenager. At its worse I used to drink two two-litre bottles of Coke a day. I know now how much sugar is in it."

Of course, Laura also credits the power of exercise when it comes to pound-shedding.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.