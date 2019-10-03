Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Grange Hill star Anna Quayle passes away following long illness Sad news for Grange Hill fans!

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Grange Hill actress Anna Quayle has died aged 86. The British star, who was known for playing Baroness Bomburst in the iconic film and Ms Monroe in the BBC children's TV series, died on 16 August after suffering a seven-year battle with Lewy body dementia, her family confirmed to The Mirror on Thursday. Born in Warwickshire to actor Douglas Quayle in 1932, Anna made her stage debut at the age of three before graduating from RADA with fellow thespians Glenda Jackson and Jack Hedley in 1956.

Anna Quayle most famously starred in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

The late star appeared in 85 episodes of Grange Hill in the early nineties after starring in the 1967 James Bond spoof film Casino Royale. She also appeared alongside The Beatles in their smash-hit 1964 film A Hard Day's Night. But it wasn't until 1968, where she won a place in children's hearts with her role as the lively Baroness Bomburst in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. In the movie, the actress gave a memorable rendition of the song Chu-Chi Face with the Baron, who was played by Gert Fröbe.

In memoriam: Famous faces we lost in 2019

In 1963, Anna received a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role in the original production of Stop The World – I Want To Get Off. Away from the screen, the star received critical acclaim in her theatre career with roles in Pal Joey, The Case Of The Oily Levantine, Noël Coward's Blithe Spirit and Rodney Ackland's After October.

Her last credited TV role was in 1999 in the series Adam's Family Tree, in which she played Celina Spookfinder. Career aside, the actress married Donald Baker in 1976 and they went on to welcome a daughter called Katy.

