Vinnie Jones thanks fans for their sympathy after the tragic death of his wife Tanya – see message He's grateful for the kind words

Vinnie Jones took to Twitter on Saturday evening to thank his fans for their support following the death of his wife Tanya, who sadly died of cancer on 6 July. The former footballer, once known as a "hard man" of the game, showed his softer side in the message, writing: "THANK YOU to each and every one of you for your kind thoughts and kind words through this devastating time you have all helped us enormously with this heavy grief, Vinnie."

Tanya died of cancer on 6 July at the age of 53

He posted the heartfelt message above a picture of him and Tanya early in their relationship, with his arms wrapped around her as she beamed with happiness. His Twitter followers were quick to express their sympathy, with one writing: "Easy to say, harder to do, I know, but stay strong big man. One day at a time" and another adding: "That lovely lady IS and will always be with you.... In your heart!!!" A third chimed in: "Losing someone you love is so tough, knowing you loved them unconditionally and gave them everything you had doesn’t ease the pain but helps you get through it. We love you Vinnie, stay strong for yourself and the family."

MORE: Prince Harry left devastated over friend's tragic death

THANKYOU to each and every one of you for your kind thoughts and kind words through this devastating time you have all helped us enormously with this heavy grief , Vinnie pic.twitter.com/dmv8FPGg3Y — Vinnie Jones (@VinnieJones65) August 25, 2019

Vinnie and Tanya were married from 1994 until her death in July 2019

The couple shared one son together, Aaron, who joined the Army in 2008 and Tanya also had a daughter from a previous marriage. Vinnie and Tanya married in Watford in 1994, at the height of his football career. He played for Wealdstone, IFK Holmshund, Wimbledon, Leeds United, Sheffield United, Chelsea, and Queen's Park Rangers between1984 and 1999, when he retired and began a successful career as an actor.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a heartwarming message with their fans

He went on to star in films including Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Gone in 60 Seconds, and Mean Machine and appeared in TV shows such as Elementary and Arrow. He was also in Celebrity Big Brother in 2010, where he finished in third place.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.