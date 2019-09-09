CBBC star Mya-Lecia Naylor's devastating cause of death revealed This is heartbreaking

CBBC star Mya-Lecia Naylor died aged just 16 in April, and the inquest into her death has revealed that the teenager took her own life. The child star was pronounced dead at Croydon University Hospital after being found unconscious at her family home. It was revealed in the inquest that Mya was due to sit her GCSE exams that summer but that her parents had recently got a call from the school saying that her grades were lower than expected. In the inquest, Mya's dad Martin Naylor told South London Coroners Court that she had been stressed about her upcoming exams. "She had not been her normal self, she was stressed about her exams. She knew she needed to get on with her revision and she had plans scheduled out for her revision," he said.

The teenager's father also said that he believed that her death was a tragic mistake. He said: "I honestly believe she was just making some sort of point. I genuinely believe she did not mean to do it. it was a silly spur of the moment thing. She clearly had plans for the future." This conclusion was also backed by assistant coroner, Toby Watkin, who said that the actress "did not intend to end her own life" and that her death was by misadventure.

The actress was best known for her role in Almost Never

Mya was best known for her roles in Almost Never and Millie Inbetween, and died on 7 April. Her death was announced by her agent in a statement, which read: "It is with the deepest sorrow we have to announce that on Sunday 7th April Mya-Lecia Naylor, very sadly, died. Mya-Lecia was hugely talented and a big part of A&J, we will miss her greatly. Our love and thoughts are with all her family and friends at this difficult time." CBBC also paid tribute to her, calling her a "much-loved part of the BBC Children's family and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer". The director of BBC Children's, Alice Webb, said: "She has shone so brightly on our screens, both in Millie Inbetween and Almost Never, and it's unthinkable that she won't be part of our journey going forward," adding that she was a "real role model for her young fans."

