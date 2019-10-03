Strictly's Gorka Marquez debuts brand new haircut – and we love it Gorka and Gemma Atkinson recently returned from a mini-break

Strictly's Gorka Marquez has had a sharp new haircut, and the professional dancer looks more dapper than ever. On Thursday, the 29-year-old father-of-one popped into Manchester's RPB barbers in the Northern Quarter, and he emerged looking very fresh. Gorka shared a snap of his new 'do on Instagram and made sure to tag RPB in his snap. The shop, which is owned by hairdresser Ross Parlane, has two locations in the city, but it looks like Gorka swung by the Tib Street branch – which is no doubt closer to the home he shares with girlfriend Gemma Atkinson.

Gemma, 34, and Gorka recently enjoyed a romantic trip to the Lake District without baby Mia – and the pair kept their fans updated with all of their holiday antics. The former Strictly couple, who welcomed their first daughter Mia in July, posted a series of photos of them out and about in the area - and their gorgeous pictures featured lots of lush greenery, rolling hills and stunning lakes – they even got up close and personal with some Canadian geese!

Gorka showed off his new trim on Instagram

The pair wrapped up in yellow and black raincoats to protect themselves from the rain, but they didn't let the miserable weather ruin their little break. Gemma said: "Cold, wet, fun day walking in the Lake District,", and fans were quick to reassure her that the weather isn't always as bad, with one commenting: "I live in the Lake district...it doesn't ALWAYS rain." At one point, the ex Hollyoaks star even impersonated Victoria Beckham's now infamous leg in the air pose, and Gemma is clearly just as flexible as the former Spice Girl!

Gemma proved just how flexible she was on her holiday

Gorka and Gemma have since returned to baby Mia, with the doting mum proudly showing off a video of Mia's Jiving skills on Wednesday evening.

