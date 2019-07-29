Gorka Marquez finishes tour but can't be reunited with Gemma Atkinson and Mia just yet - here's why The Strictly professional welcomed his little girl earlier this month

There's no sign of slowing down for new dad Gorka Marquez! The Strictly Come Dancing star, 28, has completed his Here Come the Boys tour with best friends Aljaz Skorjanec and Giovanni Pernice, but won't be returning home to be with girlfriend Gemma Atkinson and their newborn baby Mia just yet. The professional dancer will be heading down to London to start work on the next series of the popular BBC dance show on Monday.

Taking to his Instagram page the night before, Gorka thanked his fans for their ongoing support. Sharing a series of pictures of the three professionals, the Spanish star said: "THANK YOU!!! Time for one last show before we finish this incredible experience. This tour has taken me up and down the country with two of my best mates doing what we love!! What a hard job eh?" Turning his attention to the cast and crew, he added: "Thank you to the whole cast and production team and a massive thank you to each and every one of you who bought tickets to come and support us three! All the Love X Gorks @aljazskorjanec @pernicegiovann1."

"Tomorrow we start Strictly Pro rehearsals 2019, hope you all enjoy the series," he concluded. Over the past few weeks, Gorka has been touring the UK alongside Aljaz and Giovanni on their latest tour. The pro dancer was forced to miss one show after his girlfriend Gemma went into labour. The couple, who confirmed their romance in February 2018, welcomed baby Mia on 4 July.

Last week, Gemma appeared on Hits Radio to talk about their baby girl - and has already dropped major wedding hints. Speaking about registering their daughter, the former soap star explained: "It was quite sad because until then apparently they officially take the mum's name, but once registered she's an official Marquez. I'm the only one now who's not a Marquez in the family. I said to him (Gorka), 'You do know now we need to get married otherwise I'm not part of the family'. He's like 'Yeah we have time, it's OK'."

