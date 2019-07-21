Gemma Atkinson spends perfect day with baby Mia after revealing traumatic birth story - see cute photo She's such a proud mum!

Actress and Strictly Come Dancing star Gemma Atkinson took her time in sharing images of Mia, her daughter with partner Gorka Marquez, since she was born on July 4. So that they could be sure family and close friends were the first to see the baby, she only posted her first photo earlier this week.

The adorable picture showed the little girl in a white babygro and pink cardigan, and the caption revealed her full name: Mia Louise Marquez. Since then, though, Gemma's shared several sweet behind-the-scenes snaps, including the latest tribute to her family which she shared on Instagram on Sunday afternoon.

The couple started dating after dancing together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017

The photo shows Gemma smiling proudly as she sits on the grass in front of Mia's pram. Cuddling with her beloved dogs, Ollie and Norman, she wears sunglasses and a proud, relaxed smile. She captioned the image: "Sunday well spent," adding a heart emoji. Gorka, a professional dancer who she met when they were partnered on Strictly in 2017, popped up in the comments, saying, "Miss you!!! [heart emoji]. Wish I was there."

Her followers loved the sweet tribute, too, with one commenting: "You are an inspiration Gemma. You are such a relaxed happy mum. Saw you and Gorka last year at Gatwick, was struck how beautiful you both were. Your wee baby is a stunner… Wishing your beautiful family all the best," while another added, "Happiness is... Gorgeous photo Gemma."

Mia means "mine" in Gorka's native Spain, while Louise is also Gemma's middle name

A third said, "You look amazing… you can just see the happiness oozing out you. It's lovely to see. I've had 3 c-sections and although it's not what you may plan it's what's necessary for you and babies health. Love to you all."

The last comment is in reference to the fact that Gemma shared her birth story on Saturday on Instagram, revealing that she had to have an emergency caesarean section and then Gemma went on to have a haemorrhage. Happily, everything ended well and Gemma added: "I feel incredibly lucky that me and Mia are healthy and healed."

