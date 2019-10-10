Gordon Ramsay teaches son Oscar to drive in hilarious video Gordon's wife, Tana Ramsay, gave birth to Oscar in April

Gordon Ramsay has shared a hilarious video of his little son Oscar, born in April, taking a 'spin' in his new Ferrari. Gordon, 52, took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to show off his brand new black Ferrari. After giving his fans a quick tour of the red vehicle, the father-of-five strapped himself into the flashy car before his wife Tana handed him baby Oscar.

Speaking to the little tot, Gordon said: "Oscar, let's go, captain. Hands on the wheel please. Yes, indicate at all times. Check the mirror. Are we ready?" The Hell's Kitchen star then revved the engine as his little son looked on in awe. Next, Gordon planted a sweet kiss on his child's head and remarked: "That's funny, come on," before passing Oscar back.

Gordon showed off his new car on Thursday

Little Oscar's certainly had a busy week. On Tuesday he appeared on his 17-year-old sister Maddy's Instagram, decked out in a sweet teddy bear bib. Oscar was seated in his highchair while Maddy fed him and the little lad hilariously had a face covered in food. Maddy and Oscar are already very close and sister Maddy was the very first out of the Ramsay family to appear on the tot's Instagram shortly after he was born. (That's right, Oscar already has his own Instagram! Although it is run by Maddy.)

Gordon's fans already think the pair look alike

Gordon's fans are already convinced that baby Oscar looks identical to his famous dad. Earlier this week Gordon shared a sweet picture of him and his youngest child and fans were quick to point out the likeness between dad and son. One wrote: "Hello Mini G!" and another added: "Lil Gordon, or even Gordon version three."

