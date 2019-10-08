Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly is so grown up in new video with baby Oscar Tilly is one of Gordon Ramsay's five children

It looks like Gordon Ramsay's 17-year-old daughter Tilly is on babysitting duties! The teenager shared a heart-melting video of herself feeding little brother Oscar, six months, on Tuesday. In the short video, Oscar can be seen sitting at his highchair in a sweet teddy bib as he munches away on his breakfast, fed to him by Tilly. The little lad has a hilariously messy face, and seems to be enjoying the snack – he even leans in towards the spoon hoping to be fed faster.

It seems Tilly is Oscar's favourite sibling. Oscar, who already has his own Instagram page, shared a snap of big sister Tilly cradling him in April shortly after he was born and added the caption: "I would like to introduce you to my big sister Matilda. She gave me the biggest hug and so far she’s my favourite ...." But of course Oscar wasn't actually behind the post; big sister Tilly runs the social media page, and we can't blame her for giving herself a shout out.

Tilly shared the sweet video on Instagram

Although Oscar appears to be eating soft food in Tilly's latest video, the tot has been eating solids since September. Dad Gordon shared the news with his followers by posting a sweet Instagram of the little tot in his highchair and captioned the photo: "Somebody’s ready for breakfast @oscarjramsay it’s time to start solids..."



Needless to say, the Hell's Kitchen star's followers loved the snap and rushed to the comment section to let the father-of-five know just how cute his little boy is. One wrote: "Aww, beautiful little man," and others added: "What a stunner," and "Wow don’t kids grow fast?!! He’s such a little beauty." One even hilariously remarked: "He is waiting for the lamb sauce."

Gordon and his wife Tana married in 1996 and also share Megan, 21, 19-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and Matilda, 17. Oscar was an especially happy addition to the family following the sad loss of baby Rocky when Tana was five months pregnant in 2016. The couple revealed Tana was expecting again on New Year's Day, and Oscar was born in April.

