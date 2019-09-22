Gordon Ramsay shares baby Oscar's exciting new milestone – see pic The Kitchen Nightmares star's youngest son is his double!

Gordon Ramsay's baby son Oscar has reached an important milestone, as the celebrity chef shared with his fans on Sunday. The dad-of-five posted the cutest photo of his youngest child to Instagram, showing the little tot in his highchair, wearing a sweet black vest and an expectant expression. Gordon captioned the photo: "Somebody’s ready for breakfast @oscarjramsay it’s time to start solids..."

Gordon and Tana married in 1996 and have five children

The Hell's Kitchen star's followers loved the rare glimpse of little Oscar, and were quick to comment on the lovely photo, with one joking: "He is waiting for the lamb sauce," and others writing: "Aww, beautiful little man," "What a stunner," and "Wow don’t kids grow fast?!! He’s such a little beauty." Others, meanwhile, couldn't help spotting how much Oscar resembles his famous dad, commenting: "Beautiful, little Gordon," "Baby Gordon," and "He's so like you."

MORE: Gordon Ramsay fans are in stitches over this uncanny photo of him with baby Oscar

Gordon and his wife Tana married in 1996 and also share Megan, 21, 19-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and Matilda, 16, who runs her younger brother's Instagram account on his behalf. Oscar was an especially happy addition to the family following the sad loss of baby Rocky when Tana was five months pregnant in 2016. The couple revealed Tana was pregnant again on New Year's Day, and Oscar was born in April.

Baby Oscar was looking forward to his first taste of solid food

Gordon announced his birth on Instagram, posting a photo of himself and Tana cuddling their new arrival. He captioned the photo: "After 3 Baftas and one Emmy... finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch!"

READ: Gordon Ramsay's baby son Oscar looks just like his famous dad in new photo

The restaurateur didn't share what Oscar's first taste of solid foods might be, but with Gordon's cooking ability (16 Michelin stars and counting), he'll undoubtedly be served something delicious. On the off-chance he doesn't like it, though, let's hope he expresses his opinions on other people's cooking ability with a little more tact than his dad…

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.