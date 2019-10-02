Gordon Ramsay stuns fans with snap of lookalike sons The Ramsay family are currently in Cornwall

Gordon Ramsay has shared a snap of himself and sons Oscar, six months, and Jack, 19, and his fans can't quite believe how similar the two boys are to their father. Beneath the sweet photo many wrote things like: "Peas from a pod! All so similar," "you guys look like brothers," and "they both look like you!" The Ramsays are currently holidaying in beautiful Cornwall and Gordon, 52, has kept his fans updated with their vacation antics.

Baby Oscar reached an important milestone in September – he started eating solid foods! Dad Gordon shared the news with his followers by posting a sweet Instagram of the little tot in his highchair and captioned the photo: "Somebody’s ready for breakfast @oscarjramsay it’s time to start solids..."

Gordon shared the sweet snap on Instagram

Needless to say, the Hell's Kitchen star's followers loved the snap and rushed to the comment section to let the father-of-five know just how cute his little boy is. One wrote: "Aww, beautiful little man," and others added: "What a stunner," and "Wow don’t kids grow fast?!! He’s such a little beauty." One even hilariously remarked: "He is waiting for the lamb sauce."

MORE: Gordon Ramsay shares baby Oscar's exciting new milestone – see pic

Gordon shared little Oscar's big milestone with his fans

MORE: Gordon Ramsay fans are in stitches over this uncanny photo of him with baby Oscar

Gordon and his wife Tana married in 1996 and also share Megan, 21, 19-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and Matilda, 16. Oscar was an especially happy addition to the family following the sad loss of baby Rocky when Tana was five months pregnant in 2016. The couple revealed Tana was pregnant again on New Year's Day, and Oscar was born in April.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.