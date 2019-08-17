Gordon Ramsay fans are in stitches over this uncanny photo of him with baby Oscar Twinning!

If you haven't already checked out baby Oscar Ramsay's Instagram (managed by big sister Tilly, of course), then we implore you to do so ASAP – because it's absolutely adorable. But aside from gushing over his cuteness, Oscar's fans have also been pointing out just how similar the little tot looks to his dad, Michelin star chef Gordon Ramsay. Gordon is known for his - ahem - fiery ways and by the looks of things, little Oscar might have inherited some of his dad's feisty traits. We can just imagine that little face telling us not to overdo the chicken at Sunday lunch!

On Monday Tilly shared a photograph of dad Gordon cuddling up in bed for a lazy Monday morning, and fans of the family rushed to the comment section to note just how similar little Oscar looks to his dad. One Instagrammer replied: "Oscar’s face looks like dad's when he sees a plate go out without the lamb sauce," and another added: "It’s like the same person!" But one person disagreed, saying instead that Oscar was actually more of a mummy's boy: "I actually think he looks like his mummy!"

Baby Oscar is Gordon's fifth child with his wife Tana and was born back in April, but he already boasts a whopping 119,000 followers. Casual. Gordon announced the arrival of his little bundle of joy on Instagram last spring, sharing a touching photo of him and wife Tana cradling the newborn. Gordon captioned the family photograph with a hilarious quip, writing: "After 3 Baftas and one Emmy... finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch!"

Gordon and Tana announced Oscar's arrival on Instagram

We wonder if Gordon has bought the little'un his first pair of chef whites yet? Now that would be Instagram worthy…

