Mel B reveals the most painful part of being in the public eye

Mel B has revealed that one of the worst things about being in the public eye is not being able to trust people. Speaking to HELLO!, the former Spice Girl frankly discussed the downsides to fame, adding that on some occasions people that she trusted ended up selling stories about her. When asked whether or not she could relate to the media storm surrounding Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, who Coleen accused of selling stories to the press about her, Mel replied: "People have sold stories on me that have been complete lies, even recently. But I'm kind of, in a sad way, used to it. So I'm not that shocked."

The mother-of-three continued: "Those two ladies, I mean they're going to war. And if that's the way that they feel that they have to get on with it, then each to their own. But I've never sold a story on anybody and I've never been happy when anybody has sold a story on me. It's a shock to the heart, especially when you trust somebody. Or you think you can trust somebody. It's painful."

Mel B has launched the new podcast in collaboration with Badoo

The outspoken 44-year-old is known for being blisteringly honest when it comes to relationships, which is perhaps one of the reasons that we love her so much. If, like us, you love the Wannabe singer's down-to-earth approach on everything from fame to love, Mel's new podcast is essential listening. Made in partnership with dating app Badoo, The Truth Flirts is an eight-part podcast that Mel hopes will break down dating taboos by exploring topics including surgery, mental health and even Brexit. What’s more, Mel will be joined throughout the series by guests including Amy Hart, Megan Barton Hanson and Calum Best – so holding back is certainly off the table.

No topics are off the table

The first episode, I Ain't Saying She's A Gold Digger, is available to listen to now on iTunes and in it, Mel will be joined by Love Island's Wes Nelson and award-winning journalist Rebecca Reid. The trio will be talking all things money, so expect things to heat up.

