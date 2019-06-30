Watch the highlights from the HELLO! Star Women Awards Winners included Sarah Ferguson and Mel B

Girl power was at the heart of HELLO!'s Star Women Awards on Tuesday, as prize winners including Sarah, Duchess of York and Spice Girl Mel B joined glamorous guests at 30 Pavilion Road in Knightsbridge for a fabulous afternoon filled with heartwarming stories, tales of triumph over adversity, and truly inspirational women, and you can now watch all the highlights in our video below. The star-studded event was hosted by Kate Silverton, and saw Sarah, Duchess of York presented with the Inspiration of the Year award, honoured for her tireless work with charity Street Child, of which she is founder patron, in addition to many other philanthropic endeavours.

WATCH the highlights from the HELLO! Star Women Awards

Sarah declared she might "burst into tears" as she took to the stage to accept her award – presented to her by longtime friend, singer Beverley Knight – then delivered a heartfelt speech. "We are all legends together, it's not about me at all," she told the room, filled with celebrities and royalty including Lady Frederick Windsor, Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews, former Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh and Olympian Denise Lewis.

Sarah Ferguson took away the Inspiration of the Year award

Also scooping up an award at the lunch was Mel B, fresh from her Spice Girls tour, who took away the Campaigner of the Year accolade, awarded for her incredible bravery and openness in talking about her experience of domestic violence as well as for her charity work with Women's Aid since she was announced as its patron last year.

Mel B was awarded the Campaigner of the Year award

More amazing women being celebrated were the Hubb Community Kitchen, a group set up in the aftermath of the 2017 fire at Grenfell Tower in West London. The winner of our Raising Awareness award was dancer Amy Dowden, whose battle with Crohn’s disease was revealed in HELLO! earlier this year after Amy was inspired by a "beautiful letter" she received from a girl of nine who also suffers from the chronic condition.

The Hubb Community Kitchen with their award

Last year's Star Mum winner, Lisa Wells, was in attendance, and was delighted after finding support from Sarah Ferguson and Mel B, who both declared they would attend the fundraising ball she's organising this September to raise funds for her charity Lisa's Army. This year's Star Mum prize was awarded to charity co-founder Eula Valentine as your Star Mum, in honour of co-founding the Merton Sickle Cell & Thalassaemia Group (MSCTG), and, as the #HelloToKindness prize winner, entrepreneur Faye Savory, whose BearHug gift boxes deliver all the comfort of a hug when you can’t be there in person. Model, author and body positive activist Charli Howard was given the Fashion Game-Changer Award – which was voted for by readers of HELLO! and Hello Fashion Monthly.

Full coverage of the Star Women awards and videos of the incredible winners will be online later this week and in next week’s edition of HELLO! magazine.