Holly Willoughby and Keith Lemon's return date to Celebrity Juice revealed Mel B has joined the Celebrity Juice team!

Celebrity Juice fans can rejoice! The new series will be returning to our television screens next month. ITV also confirmed that Spice Girls star Mel B will join host Keith Lemon and regular captain Holly Willoughby for this series. "Confirmed: Celebrity Juice returns Thursday 10th October at 10pm on ITV2," show bosses wrote on Twitter. "Join host Keith Lemon as he welcomes new team captain Mel B and returning captain Holly Willoughby for some hilarious fun and games."

Mel, 44, has joined Celebrity Juice as a new team captain, replacing Paddy McGuinness who can't take part due to "scheduling conflicts". The singer said in a statement: "I am so happy that I'm going to be part of the Celebrity Juice family and thrilled to be a captain. My mission is to give Keith a run for his money. Watch out. Things are going to get even more crazy."

Paddy had initially replaced Fearne Cotton, who was on the show for ten years. In December 2018, the presenter shocked fans when she confirmed her departure from Celebrity Juice. A short while later, she opened up about her surprising decision to leave the show, telling Lorraine Kelly that she wanted "shake-up" her life.

"I did 10 brilliant years there and 20 series and I loved it so, so much and I'll walk away missing the gang massively," she explained at the time. The star added: "I think you need to have change and have a shake-up in life every now and again and take risks and feel a bit scared again. It was the same when I left Radio 1 - I left on a bit of a high and wanted to try something new and have a new adventure. It's very much with that sort of feeling attached to it."

