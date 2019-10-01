Stars including Jamie Oliver send tributes to Mel B after her great grandma dies The Spice Girl announced the sad news on Instagram

Mel B's great grandma has sadly passed away at the age of 107, and the star has dedicated a heartfelt Instagram post to her relative. In the moving message, Mel wrote: "Deeply saddened by the passing of my great grandma in the early hours of this morning, she was 107 and what a woman she was, I feel the need to fly right now to Nevis to pay my respects @missdaniellebrown let’s go #familyiseverything #shockedandupset #ripgreatgrandma #youwillbemissed."

Stars were quick to send the 44-year-old singer their condolences. Jamie Oliver wrote: "Bless her Mel what a woman what a legacy she has given.... my deepest condolences to you and your family big love Jamie xxx" with Patsy Palmer adding: "Wow what a life." Rylan simply posted a red heart to let the Spice Girl know that she was in his thoughts.

Mel B shared the sad news on Instagram

Of course, the mother of three's fans also flocked to the comment section to express their condolences. One wrote: "Awww I’m sorry to hear that, Mel B!! My condolences to you and your entire family. May your great grandma rest in peace," with another sweetly adding: "WOW! 107 yrs... what an achievement... RIP wonderful lady."

Mel B will be joining the new season of Celebrity Juice

October is gearing up to be a busy month for the Wannabe singer, who will be joining Holly Willoughby and Keith Lemon on the new series of Celebrity Juice. In a statement, ITV bosses wrote on Twitter: "Confirmed: Celebrity Juice returns Thursday 10th October at 10pm on ITV2. Join host Keith Lemon as he welcomes new team captain Mel B and returning captain Holly Willoughby for some hilarious fun and games."

In a statement Mel spoke of her excitement about joining the hit-show, saying: "I am so happy that I'm going to be part of the Celebrity Juice family and thrilled to be a captain. My mission is to give Keith a run for his money. Watch out. Things are going to get even more crazy."

