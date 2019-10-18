Loose Women's Saira Khan wells up live on-air when discussing late father Prince Harry talks about losing Princess Diana in new documentary

Loose Women panellist Saira Khan was almost reduced to tears as she touched upon grieving her late father. On Friday's episode of the daytime show, the 49-year-old revealed she has never gotten over the death of her dad when discussing Prince Harry's upcoming documentary, in which the royal talks about losing his mother Princess Diana. "I thought I had gotten over my dad's death," she told the panellist. "He was 60 and I was 28-years-old, and I loved my dad to bits. He was a hard man and we had a difficult relationship."

"He was my everything and I thought to myself I am going to prove to you Dad, and make you proud and just at that moment when I was making him proud, he just went," she added. "There are moments in life like when I got married, when I had my son and when I adopted my daughter but he never got to see any of that. I never got to say my goodbyes like I wanted to."

Touching upon Prince Harry's new documentary, which will air on Sunday evening, Saira confessed she could empathise with the royal. "I think with Prince Harry people just thought, 'well you're a royal, you have money, just get over it.' But he lost his mum in such tragic circumstances, in front of the whole world. I get why he has carried that burden and anyone who has lost a parent will empathise with him."

The Duke of Sussex spoke about the pressure of life in the spotlight as a member of the royal family in the documentary with broadcaster Tom Bradby, who was on the recent Royal tour of southern Africa. In a teaser clip, Harry, 35, revealed that his struggles with the media are a direct result of his mother's death, explaining: "Every time time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash it takes me straight back so in that respect it’s the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best."

The Prince also told Tom that "Being here [in Africa] now 22 years later trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional but everything that I do reminds me of her. But as I said with the role, with the job, and the sort of pressures that come with that I get reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately."

