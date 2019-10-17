Prince Harry talks about the pressure of life in the spotlight in new documentary The Duke and Duchess of Sussex feature in an ITV documentary about their Africa tour

The Duke of Sussex has spoken about the pressure of life in the spotlight as a member of the royal family in a new ITV documentary with broadcaster Tom Bradby, who was with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex throughout their recent Royal tour of southern Africa. The documentary will air on Sunday 20 October.

In the teaser clip, Prince Harry, 35, says that his struggles with the media are a direct result of his mother's death, explaining: "Every time time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash it takes me straight back so in that respect it’s the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best." The Prince also told Tom that "Being here [in Africa] now 22 years later trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional but everything that I do reminds me of her. But as I said with the role, with the job, and the sort of pressures that come with that I get reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately." Broadcaster Tom can then be heard in a voiceover explaining that he fears that Meghan Markle is now subject to the same pressures as Prince Harry's mother was. Tom also spoke to Meghan about the pressures of living in the spotlight.

Harry will talk about the pressure of life in the spotlight in the documentary

ITV News presenter Tom Bradby confirmed the programme at the end of the ten-day tour, tweeting: "Just finished filming a documentary on Harry and Meghan in Africa. I think it will explain a lot when it airs." In the trailer for the programme, he narrates: "The story of their time in Africa was a story of passion for their work, private happiness, but also a world of pressure and pain behind the brave faces."

The broadcaster is no stranger to the royal family, having previously filmed a documentaries with Harry in Africa in 2014 and 2016, and he also interviewed a nervous Prince William and Kate Middleton after their engagement in November 2010.

Harry and Meghan's five-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor will also feature in the programme, as he made his public debut on tour to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu. In the trailer, Meghan is seen kissing the tot on his head, as Harry carries him close.

