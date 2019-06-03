Saira Khan recalls emotional moment that made her dad cry This is so relatable to many parents!

On Monday's episode of Loose Women, the panel were discussing whether they had experienced empty nest syndrome after their children had left home, and if not, how they would feel when the time came. The topic caused Saira Khan to open up about the one time that her dad had cried in front of her after he had dropped her off at university for the first time. The mother-of-two explained that her dad was always very reserved with his emotions, but on that particular occasion he couldn't hold the tears in. The star then went on to say that she would try and relish every second with her two young children while they are still at home, including things like taking them to their various after school clubs.

Saira shares son Zach, ten, and daughter Amara, eight, with husband Steve Hyde, and has spoken out in the past about her journey to parenting, which saw her conceive her son through IVF, and adopt her little girl from an orphanage in Pakistan when she was just a few days old. Saira spoke to HELLO! about her family, and the importance of giving her children the best life. She said of her daughter – who was taken in by the Edhi Foundation in Karachi after being abandoned as a newborn: "Steve and I want to give her the best life. I don't want her to ever look back and think: 'Why did my mum and dad not want me?' We talk about it, and she will say: 'I'm adopted, I'm from Pakistan. She's proud of her heritage."

The TV star also revealed in November to HELLO! that she hadn't ruled out adding to her family and adopting an older child within the UK. "We’re in a good place," she said. "We’ve just had our house renovated, the kids are growing up settled and happy, Steve’s business is doing well and I have a lovely career. I’m always aware that there are children who need a loving home and I’ve seen what love can do, how it changes lives."

She added: "We can all play our part. I realise that some children will be in the care system because they’re a little bit older, but I don’t think they should be shunned because of that. I do believe that love and stability can change a child and that not everyone comes from a perfect background. I like to think we’re a nice family and would like to offer that to somebody."

