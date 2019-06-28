Loose Women's Saira Khan reveals incredible reason she married her husband The TV star chatted to us at the Star Women Awards this week

Saira Khan has shared the very sweet reason she married her husband Steve Hyde. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at our Star Women Awards this week, the Loose Women panellist opened up about how she and Steve first met. "So many people in my life have helped me. I mean, obviously your parents are really kind to you. But I would say of all the people that I've ever met, one really stands out, and that's my husband and that's why I married him.

"I remember I was working in a company and he kind of came in and was this general manager and I just remember, everybody else thought I was quite weird because I was loud and really wanted to get on and get results, and I remember him saying to me, 'You're a rough diamond.' And I'll never forget that, and actually I ended up marrying him!"

Video: Saira Khan talks about her husband Steve

Saira and Steve tied the knot in 2005 after meeting three years prior. They share two children, Zac and Amara. The couple adopted their daughter Amara when she was four days old from an orphanage in Pakistan. Saira has previously revealed her hopes of adopting again, telling HELLO!: "I'm always aware that there are children who need a loving home and I've seen what love can do, how it changes lives. I like to think we're a nice family and would like to offer that to somebody." Zac and Amara are very keen on having a sibling, explained Saira, but "they can't agree on whether it should be a brother or a sister."

Saira attended HELLO!'s Star Women Awards this week

On Tuesday afternoon, Saira joined celebrities and non-celebrities for HELLO!'s Star Women Awards. HELLO! editor-in-Chief Rosie Nixon hosted the awards alongside broadcaster and presenter Kate Silverton. The pair served on the awards judging panel alongside Saira, Vogue Williams, Rochelle Humes and Hibo Wardere of charity SafeHands for Mothers. The panel had the tough decision of shortlisting potential winners for the Star Mum and Hello to Kindness awards, before the vote was opened to the public.

The TV star said her husband is one of the kindest people she knows

Faye Savory won the Hello to Kindness prize, which was voted for by HELLO! readers in an online poll. Faye was chosen for her work setting up business BearHug gift boxes, which are designed to deliver all the comfort of a hug when you can't be there in person. The HELLO! Star mum prize was given to Eula Valentine, in honour of founding The Merton Sickle Cell & Thalassaemia Group (MSCTG).

Sarah, Duchess of York received the Inspiration of the Year award for her incredible charity work including being founder patron of Street Child, while Spice Girls star Mel B, fresh from her comeback Spice World tour, bravely opened up about her personal struggles as she accepted the Campaigner of the Year award for her work helping survivors of domestic abuse.

