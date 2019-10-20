Michelle Visage's daughters make surprise appearance on Strictly The RuPaul's Drag Race star is a doting mum to teenagers Lillie and Lola

Strictly star Michelle Visage is currently away from her family in the US as she competes in this year's dance competition, and she's missing her children a lot. On Saturday night's show during her and Giovanni Pernice's VT ahead of their dance, the RuPaul's Drag Race star's daughters Lillie, 19, and Lola, 17, made a surprise appearance on the show via a video call. The doting mum was seen catching up with her girls during a break from rehearsals, and they were quick to tell her how proud of them they were. "Hi guys, my beautiful girls, how are you?" Michelle said, before her daughter Lola told her mum: "You're a great dancer and you're going to do really well this week, I'm sure of it."

Strictly star Michelle Visage's daughters made a surprise appearance on the show during her VT

Lola also told Michelle that she was sure that her dad, David Case, would cry watching her perform her dance on Saturday after finding out that they were going to be doing the Rumba. "Dad's going to cry," she said. During the VT, Michelle opened up about how supportive her children had been throughout her Strictly journey. She said: " I got a call from my beautiful daughters, Lillie and Lola. My daughters watch every single week and when I go up to my dressing room the first thing I see is a message from my girls saying how amazing it looked."

The Strictly star was overwhelmed after receiving flowers from Lillie and Lola

Lucky Michelle also received a bouquet of flowers from her daughters, and was visibly emotional as Giovanni handed them to her in rehearsals, admitting she felt overwhelmed. Lillie and Lola had written a message for their mum in a card that was sent with the flowers, which read: "We just wanted to let you know how proud of you we all are, you're doing great and we love watching you every week. Keep doing what you're doing, love Lillie and Lola." Michelle admitted: "It's tough out here being a mum and not having that family base to come home to every night. Every Saturday I give everything I can give but this Saturday I am going to kick it up a notch for my girls Lillie and Lola."

The 51-year-old shares her daughters with husband David Case, who she met at a party after being introduced by a mutual friend. Michelle and David are incredibly close to their daughters and have been extremely supportive of Lillie in particular, who has battled with anxiety and depression during her teenage years, as well as suicidal thoughts. Lillie appeared on podcast RuPaul: What's The Tee? with her mum in September 2018 where she opened up about her mental health and how after taking antidepressants she is now feeling in a much better place. She has now gone off to university. Lola also appeared on the podcast at the beginning of the episode, where she opened up about her upbringing, revealing that Michelle and David were keen for their children to have a magical childhood and went all out for celebrations such as Easter and Christmas.

