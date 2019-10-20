Kourntey Kardashian gets emotional about daughter Penelope after sharing new photo The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is mum to Mason, Penelope and Reign

Kourtney Kardashian is a doting mum to three children Mason, Penelope and Reign, and adores nothing more than spending time with them. But after sharing a throwback photo of her daughter Penelope, seven, on Instagram, the reality TV star realised just how quickly her brood are growing up. In the picture, Penelope was pictured holding her pet dog Honey, and many of Kourtney's fans commented on it. One wrote: "Ok, I can't handle this," to which the mother-of-three replied: "Me neither, stop time." Another fan commented: "Aww, P is so beautiful," while a third added: "Aww, both are so cute."

Kourtney Kardashian doesn't want her children to grow up so quickly

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares her three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, and they have managed to find the perfect balance when it comes to co-parenting them. The Poosh founder has even joined her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend Sofia Richie on several holidays so that their children could enjoy a holiday with both of their parents. Most recently, they all went away together to Finland so that the children could visit Santa's grotto. Kourtney also travelled around Europe over the summer holidays, and shared many cute photos of her family on social media. This week, Kourtney and her children went to Armenia with Kim Kardashian and her four children, where they all got christened.

The reality TV star is mum to sons Mason and Reign, and daughter Penelope

And while the Disick children are often on TV, Kourtney hopes that they follow a different career path when they are older. During a recent appearance on The Real Daytime, she was asked whether she's ever considered walking away from the show. Kim Kardashian's older sister admitted: "Every day is different. But at the moment I'm happy and I'm very into my blessings and feeling very good. But I definitely have my moments where, 'cause I mean, life is short.'" The doting mum also admitted that she's hoping that her children will do something different when they grow up, rather than following in her footsteps. She said of them starting their own reality TV show: "If they want to do it, I think it's whatever their dreams are. I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping they're going to do."

