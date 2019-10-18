Strictly's Kevin Clifton confirms exciting Stacey Dooley news! The Strictly Come Dancing winners have delighted fans with their news…

They're one of Strictly's favourite couples and now fans have even more reason to celebrate because Kevin Clifton has announced some exciting Stacey Dooley news! The former champ has revealed that his girlfriend will appear on his brand new podcast The Kevin Clifton Show. The professional dancer confirmed the news when he was quizzed by a fan on Twitter, who asked him: "@keviclifton are you doing a podcast with @StaceyDooley soon?? Pretty please! Also do one with your sis." Kevin replied: "Yes to both."

Fans were clearly delighted with the news, with many expressing their excitement at the prospect of learning more about the private couple's relationship. One replied: "That's fabulous news. Was hoping and waiting for you to do one with the lovely Stacey." Another said: "Going to be epic," while a third added: "So excited for this!!!"

Stacey will appear on Kevin's new podcast

MORE: Stacey Dooley announces big news during trip away – and Kevin Clifton is excited too!

Kevin and Stacey are one of three couples who got together after appearing on the 2018 series of Strictly. While their chemistry was evident during the show, their relationship wasn't confirmed until the following year, after Stacey's ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott gave a series of tell-all interviews to the press. The couple have kept their romance low-key ever since although they have been seen out in public together on a number of occasions.

The couple met on Strictly in 2018

MORE: Strictly's Kevin Clifton and Luba Mushtuk enjoy day out together – and you won't believe where

In May, they took their relationship to the next level by stepping out together hand-in-hand during a low-key outing in London. Kevin then spoke about Stacey during an interview on This Morning in July after being quizzed about their relationship by host Ruth Langsford. Trying to remain coy about their romance, Kevin said: "Yes, yes all good! All good." He then joked: "Look at this, straight into the personal life!" Ruth replied: "You're smiling, that's all I need to know." He then repeated that their new relationship was "all good".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.