Zoe Ball is finally reunited with son Woody at home following The Circle's finale

Following his incredible stint in The Circle, proud mum Zoe Ball revealed she was delighted to have her son Woody back at home. The Strictly's It Takes Two presenter took to Instagram to share a lovely snap of her boy with his younger sister Nelly. "My best boy is home. With detective Denny and Nell. Heart explodes," she wrote in the caption. "The young TV star also shared a snap of him kissing his little sibling's head, and said: "I'm a very happy boy."

Woody, 18, finished the game show in fifth place, which came as a surprise to viewers at home who had wanted to see him win. Instead, Paddy Smyth walked away with the £70,000 prize fund after being voted by the rest of the players as the most deserving winner.

Meanwhile, over the past few weeks, Zoe has been voicing her support as her son competed on the show. Ahead of the series finale on Friday, the radio host wrote: "So super proud of our best boy Woody as @c4thecircle draws to a climatic finale this week. He’s been true to himself, full of love, honesty & daftness. He is made of pure magic & we can't wait to cuddle him & have him home." [sic]

Chatting about his new friends on the show, she added: "Hope he brings Tim, Ella, Emelle, Sy & co for tea soon. Appreciate there’s been some incredible game playing but as Sammie/James would say I can't lie – it's been an emotional watch at times. Stay golden woo. Whoever wins on Friday, it's really been smashing telly."

During Woody's post-exit interview, host Emma Willis told him that his mum was in the crowds. Fighting back the tears, Zoe told her son just how well he had done in the show, saying: "We're so proud of you mate, you smashed it." She added: "And he is that positive boy, he has got a lot of love. And I think he showed great maturity in this. He's only 18 and just out of school. And you will love Ella and Tim, they had your back all the time and it's amazing. I'm really proud of you babe."

