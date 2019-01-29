Zoe Ball's son Woody, 18, reveals he is bisexual – and opens up about his mum's surprised reaction He gave a candid interview

Zoe Ball's son Woody has revealed he is bisexual in an interview with Boys By Girls magazine. In the lengthy article, he opens up about how his parents' relaxed upbringing of him has taught him to be open. "I'm bisexual. I'm a bit of a free thinker. I don't care what gender someone is. I'm quite laid back about most things in life, including my sexual orientation," he said, going on to add: "I'm in such a good position that I should be free-thinking and happy. I really feel like my friends and family are all really laid-back - especially my parents. And growing up around them has taught me sharing, happiness, and kindness."

Zoe congratulating Woody on his GCSE results in 2017. Image: PA

Woody's father is DJ Fatboy Slim, or Norman Cook, who Zoe split from in 2016. They also share a daughter, nine-year-old Nelly. Woody also opened up about his mum's reaction when he told her about his sexuality. "I told my mum and her first reaction was: 'You can’t be, you like girls?'. I got her to look back upon her group of friends and she started to realise she knew more bi people then she thought. I think it was a bigger thing in her time. Some people assume it's an in-between before you are gay. But really, it’s a thing on its own."

The interview is accompanied by a series of fashion photographs of Woody, 18, who is a model alongside his studies. Sharing the article on his Instagram page on Monday, he wrote: "I’m the Son of the Beach. New interview with @boysbygirls is available now! What do you think?"

His post was met with plenty of supportive comments, including one from Zoe. "Love my best boy," she wrote alongside two kisses, to which he adorably replied, "Love my best mum." Others added: "That was a rather uplifting read. Thanks for sharing!" and "Thanks for being so open, it’s really great to see."

