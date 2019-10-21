Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe makes history - see reaction The professional dancer has won the hearts of the nation

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were left in awe after professional dancer Johannes Radebe opened Sunday's results show by dancing in heels. The 32-year-old, who is partnered with Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley, stole the show as he strutted his stuff when all of the professionals hit the dancefloor. They were also joined on the stage by the judges, which saw them holding panels with words like "pose", "extra", "shade" and "slay" written across them.

Following the sensational group dance, former Strictly professional Robin Windsor took to Twitter to post: "Errrrrrrm that @bbcstrictly pro number was EVERYTHING. @jojo_radebe I bloody love you that was BRILLIANT." [sic] Soap star Cath tweeted: "Best pro dance EVER!!!! @bbcstrictly. How AMAZING is @jojo_radebe?!?! That's my boy!!!!! Sooooo proud!!!" Dr Ranj remarked: YAAAAAASSSS @jojo_radebe YAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSS!! #strictly. LOVE THIS BOY. THIS. IS. EVERYTHING." Chizzy Akudolu stated: "That's it. That's the level I will now strive to be at. Johannes!! I may break a hip getting there, but getting to do a high kick whilst wearing heels, it'll be worth it!!"

Viewers also shared their thoughts, with one saying Johannes is already this year's Strictly winner. "I think we can all agree that pro routine cemented Johannes' status as the true winner of Strictly 2019 #scd #strictly," the Strictly fan tweeted, while another wrote: "Yup. Official. Johannes is my new fave #Strictly pro." A third post read: "How watchable is Johannes?! He's been the star of the show for me this year. You can't help but fixate on him. His part in that group number was SENSATIONAL."

However, it seems not everyone was a fan as former professional James Jordan told his followers: "For all of you saying how amazing that pro dance was I'm sorry but I have to disagree Johannes was bloody amazing but apart from that there was just a lot of walking around and posing... that's a fact. Just not my bag, I want to see Ballroom and Latin dancing that's all."

