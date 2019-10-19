Zoe Ball fights back tears as she supports son Woody in The Circle final The It Takes Two presenter was visibly emotional as she told her son how proud she was of him

On Friday night's finale of The Circle, fan favourite Woody Cook finally revealed who his famous parents were to the rest of the remaining contestants as they all met in person for the first time. And shortly afterwards, the 18-year-old was reunited with his mum Zoe Ball, who made a surprise appearance in the live audience as they waited to find out the winner of the Channel 4 game show. During Woody's interview, host Emma Willis told him that Zoe was in the crowds and the proud mum fought back the tears as she told her son just how well he had done in the show. She said: "We're so proud of you mate, you smashed it."

Zoe Ball with son Woody Cook at The Circle final on Friday

Referring to comments that some of the other contestants had made about Woody being too positive, and therefore a potential catfish, Zoe added: "And he is that positive boy, he has got a lot of love. And I think he showed great maturity in this. He's only 18 and just out of school. And you will love Ella and Tim, they had your back all the time and it's amazing. I'm really proud of you babe." Zoe had travelled up to Salford, Manchester, where Woody and the rest of The Circle contestants had been staying, after finishing her presenting job on It Takes Two in London on Friday evening. She was joined by two friends, who had made customised T-shirts saying: "Woody's Warriors" on them.

Zoe met Woody's new friend Tim - who won the viewer's vote

Woody finished the game show in fifth place, which came as a surprise to viewers at home who had wanted to see him win. Instead, Paddy walked away with the £70,000 prize fund after being voted by the rest of the players as the most deserving winner. After seeing how he had been rated by his fellow contestants, Paddy said: "I never thought I'd make it past the beginning, especially as I came in as a late player. I came in with such insecurities and the circle accepted me. Tim also walked away £30,000 richer as he was crowned the people's champion. Time finished in joint third place with catfish Sammie, aka James, while Georgina finished in second place.

