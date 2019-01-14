Zoe Ball's daughter Nelly celebrates her birthday starring on radio show But it wasn’t the Radio 2 Breakfast Show!

Zoe Ball had more than one reason to celebrate on Monday when she made her debut on BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, as it was also her daughter Nelly's ninth birthday. And Nelly was lucky enough to ring up her favourite radio show on her special day – but it wasn’t the same one Zoe was presenting! Instead, the little girl opted to tune in to BBC Radio 1's Greg James, ringing in as the show's star listener. Nelly told Greg that she listened to the show, and replied "no" when asked if she had tuned in to hear her mum's first link that morning. The day before, she had enjoyed a Harry Potter themed party, complete with a show-stopping cake.

Zoe Ball's daughter Nelly rang up BBC Radio 1 on her special day

The mum-of-two received a great reception to her first show, and was overwhelmed to find out that one listener had even chosen to name their baby Zoe after her. Zoe – who presents It Takes Two – also had the support of many of the Strictly stars, including winner Stacey Dooley, and professional dancers Oti Mabuse and Aljaz Skorjanec. Aljaz wrote on Twitter that he had woken up "grumpy" but soon felt happier when he tuned in to Zoe's show.

Zoe had her first day on BBC Radio 2's Breakfast Show on Monday

During the show, Zoe also addressed the rumours that she had fallen out with Sara Cox, who had also been tipped for the spot on the popular breakfast show. Sara - who landed the Drivetime show and also started her first day on Monday – called in, and Zoe told her: "You're going to smash it, gorgeous. Love you!" Sara replied: "Love you, babes." Later in the day, Sara dedicated her first song to Zoe on the Drivetime show. While Zoe had chosen Aretha Franklin's respect for her opening number, Sara played Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves. She said: "Oh, it's spooky isn’t it? Because Zoe kicked off with Aretha Franklin, oh it's weirded me out that, I've got goosebumps. Playing this for my sister Zoe."

