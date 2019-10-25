Laura Haddock makes first public appearance after split from Peaky Blinders star Sam Claflin The couple were married for six years

Laura Haddock has made her first public appearance after confirming the end of her six-year marriage to Sam Claflin. The 34-year-old actress looked stylish as ever in a baggy black sweater with a pink and green detailing at the neck, which she teamed with coordinating trousers and chic heels. She was one of the many stars to attend the 10th anniversary of British womenswear brand, Chinti & Parker, in London on Thursday evening.

Laura Haddock at the Chinti & Parker event on Thursday

Laura and her ex-husband Sam announced their decision to split after six years of marriage in August. At the time, the pair posted a joint statement that said they were moving forward with "nothing but love". Laura's appearance at the exclusive Sam, 33, revealed that he has kept himself busy with anything that can "distract" him since the split. Asked what he likes to watch when his two children are asleep, he told Radio Times: "I love the characters and the world that I'm not that familiar with."

MORE: Christine and Frank Lampard enjoy night off from parenting duties

The former couple share three-year-old son Pip and 21-month-old daughter Margot. "I enjoy anything that distracts me from my own life at the moment, and gives me an insight into how the other half live," the Peaky Blinders star added.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

Sam and Laura started dating in 2011 and were married in July 2013 in a private wedding ceremony. The dad-of-two previously opened up about his romance with Inbetweeners actress Laura, admitting it was love at first sight. He said: "My wife, Laura, is undoubtedly my best friend. We met at an audition for My Week with Marilyn and there was an instant spark.

MORE: John Torode and Lisa Faulkner marry in star-studded ceremony - all the details

"We found out we had the same agent and then bumped into each other the next morning at [a London Underground] station. I didn't know anything about her other than that her name was Laura, she was very attractive and she seemed lovely. But I went home, woke my friend up at 7am and said, 'I just met the girl I want to marry. I love this girl like, I love her. She's perfect'."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.