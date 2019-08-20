Sam Claflin and wife Laura Haddock announce their SPLIT The couple were married for six years and share two children

Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock have announced the end of their six year marriage. The couple shared the news with fans on Instagram Stories, posting a joint statement that said they were moving forward with "nothing but love". "Laura and I have decided to legally separate," Sam's message read. "We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and a deep respect for one another, whilst continuing to raise our family together." The Peaky Binders star added: "We won't be commenting on this further. Thank you in advance for your support and respecting our privacy at this time. Both of us x."

Sam and Laura, both 33, started dating in 2011 and were married in July 2013 in a private wedding ceremony. They are the proud parents to two young children, three-year-old son Pip and 18-month-old daughter Margot. Sam previously opened up about his romance with Laura, admitting it was love at first sight. He said: "My wife, Laura, is undoubtedly my best friend. We met at an audition for My Week with Marilyn and there was an instant spark.

"We found out we had the same agent and then bumped into each other the next morning at [a London Underground] station. I didn't know anything about her other than that her name was Laura, she was very attractive and she seemed lovely. But I went home, woke my friend up at 7am and said, 'I just met the girl I want to marry. I love this girl like, I love her. She's perfect'."

The couple have kept their relationship largely under wraps, but in June Laura took to Instagram to wish her husband a happy birthday. She wrote: "Happy birthday to this kind, generous, loving, beautiful man @mrsamclaflin [thank you] for all that you do. Happy birthday! X."