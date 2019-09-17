Peaky Blinders star Sam Claflin discusses life post-split from wife Laura Haddock The couple were married for six years

Sam Claflin has broken his silence, one month after confirming his split from wife Laura Haddock. In a new interview with Radio Times, the 33-year-old revealed that since the announcement he has kept himself busy with anything that can "distract" him. Asked what he likes to watch when his two children are asleep, Sam shared: "I love the characters and the world that I'm not that familiar with." The British star, who currently stars in gritty BBC drama Peaky Blinders, shares three-year-old son Pip and 20-month-old daughter Margot with his ex.

Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock confirmed their split in August

"I enjoy anything that distracts me from my own life at the moment, and gives me an insight into how the other half live," he added. Sam and Laura announced their decision to split after six years of marriage in August. At the time, the pair posted a joint statement that said they were moving forward with "nothing but love".

"Laura and I have decided to legally separate," Sam's message on Instagram read. "We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and a deep respect for one another, whilst continuing to raise our family together." The Hunger Games actor added: "We won't be commenting on this further. Thank you in advance for your support and respecting our privacy at this time. Both of us x."

The pair share two children together

Sam and Laura, 34, started dating in 2011 and were married in July 2013 in a private wedding ceremony. The dad-of-two previously opened up about his romance with Inbetweeners actress Laura, admitting it was love at first sight. He said: "My wife, Laura, is undoubtedly my best friend. We met at an audition for My Week with Marilyn and there was an instant spark.

"We found out we had the same agent and then bumped into each other the next morning at [a London Underground] station. I didn't know anything about her other than that her name was Laura, she was very attractive and she seemed lovely. But I went home, woke my friend up at 7am and said, 'I just met the girl I want to marry. I love this girl like, I love her. She's perfect'."

