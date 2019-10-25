Christine and Frank Lampard enjoy night off from parenting duties for star-studded fashion launch The couple welcomed their little girl in September 2018

Christine Lampard and her husband Frank enjoyed a rare break from parenting duties as they attended the launch of Jamie Redknapp's fashion label, Sandbanks, at London's Mandrake Hotel on Thursday. The couple, who welcomed their little girl Patricia in September 2018, appeared to be in great spirits whilst posing arm-in-arm at the star-studded event. Christine, 40, looked stylish as ever in a chic black jumpsuit with silk panels, while her spouse cut a fine figure in a navy shirt and matching blazer, which he teamed with olive green trousers and brown brogues.

Frank and Christine Lampard enjoyed a night out on Thursday

The lovebirds were on hand to support Frank's cousin at his launch, which was also attended by Jamie's I'm A Celebrity champion dad Harry, Tiffany Watson and Rosie Fortescue. Guests such as Capital FM's Roman Kemp also enjoyed celeb favourite Luc Belaire bubbly, new gin on the block McQueen and the Violet Fog and craft rum Bumbu. It was a rare night out for Christine and Frank, who left their 13-month old daughter at home. In May, the mum-of-one revealed that husband Frank wasn't able to spend much time with their newborn baby after she was born. Appearing on Loose Women, Christine confessed the former footballer's was forced to rush back to work due to his job as a football manager for Derby County. "Frank had to go back to work that night," she shared. "He disappeared off, I was very lucky my friends and family were over."

MORE: John Torode and Lisa Faulkner marry in star-studded ceremony

They attended the launch of Jamie Redknapp's fashion label, Sandbanks

She added: "But if they weren't there, I was totally on my own. It would have been dreadful, I really feel for people who are on their own, whatever the reason." Christine - who married Frank in 2015 - also touched upon her fears of motherhood putting a strain on her marriage to Frank. "I suppose it was a question I [thought about]," she explained. "I certainly didn't focus on it or was like, 'Oh no what if everything changes afterwards?' I think that comes with having a baby a little older in life."

MORE: Christine Lampard's black animal print dress is the talk of Lorraine

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.