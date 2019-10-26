David Beckham and Courteney Cox pose in hilarious hot tub photo The stars are set to appear in Modern Family

David Beckham and Courteney Cox have delighted fans after revealing they have filmed scenes together for hit sitcom Modern Family. The Friends actress took to her Instagram page on Friday to share a snap of the pair getting cosy in a hot tub alongside show stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet. "Too hot in the hot tub! #modernfamily," Courteney gushed in the caption. Surprised to see the photo, fellow Friends star Jennifer Aniston quickly asked: "Wait....WHAT'S HAPPENING?!!??"

Meanwhile, David shared a picture of the two reading their scripts, and wrote: "I met a new FRIEND today at work @courteneycoxofficial #modernfamily." His wife, Victoria Beckham, gave her approval, commenting: "I can't wait!!!!!! Kisses x." According to EW.com, both David and Courteney will star as themselves in the American drama; they will reportedly compete together in a celebrity bowling tournament.

It's no surprise that David has landed a cameo as the Beckham family have previously revealed they are huge fans of the show. In 2017, David and Victoria took their sons Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and daughter Harper on the set of the show. They posed for pictures in the Humphrey living room, which was uploaded on the former Spice Girls singer's Instagram account. "Dunphy's are out, the Beckham's moved in," she said at the time. "The new modern family! #mitchstolemypose @jessetyler @davidbeckham."

Actor Jesse, who plays Mitchell Pritchett in the series, added: "The role of Claire is being played by @victoriabeckham. The role of Phil is being played by @davidbeckham. The role of Victoria Beckham is being played by @jessetyler," he wrote. "Thank you all for coming to visit the Modern Family set today! We loved having you all!!! EDIT: the family was only visiting the set, not shooting an episode. Although I think David could be Lily's new soccer coach."

