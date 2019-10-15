Jennifer Aniston joins Instagram with EPIC first photo - and she is following her ex-husband! Friends reunited!

Jennifer Aniston has caused a social media frenzy after officially joining Instagram on Tuesday. The Hollywood star delighted her fans after sharing a snap with the entire core Friends cast: Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM," wrote the star, who played Rachel Green in the hit sitcom. She also tagged every member of the Friends family - much to the surprise of her new followers.

After joining the photo-sharing app, the 50-year-old immediately followed her ex-husband Justin Theroux - proving all is well between the two. As well as her Friends cast, Jennifer is now following the likes of Michelle Obama, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Sandler and Will Arnett as well as beauty brand Aveeno, for which she is an ambassador for.

The epic picture was taken from the surprise reunion earlier this month. The six actors were all in Los Angeles, and enjoyed a secret dinner date. Talking to Howard Stern's Sirus XM Radio programme last week, Jennifer said that when they got together they did nothing but laugh. "We laughed so hard," she said, adding that their reunion took place at Courteney's house, where the star cooked them all dinner. "It was very civilized but we laughed a lot," she added.

Although Jennifer admitted that the cast all miss the show, she is adamant that there won't be a reunion show. "I really think there is an idea if there is a reboot of the show, it won't be even close to as good as what it was," she added. "So why do it? It would ruin it."

