Courteney Cox doesn't recognise herself in hilarious new video

Courteney Cox was suffering from jet lag after a long journey over the weekend and had her social media followers in stitches after sharing a funny video of herself on Instagram. The Friends star had used a filter on her face that made her look incredibly youthful, and joked: "This is the way I woke up this morning. I like it." In the caption, she wrote: "Jet lag suits me." The footage went down a treat with many of Courteney's famous friends including Jennifer Aniston, who wrote: "CC, I love you!" Fans also commented, with one writing: "I want that filter!" while another added: "No, you are even more beautiful than this."

The actress is often sharing fun videos with her fans on social media, and earlier in the month, Courteney was delighted when her best friend Jennifer finally joined the world of Instagram. The Monica Geller actress had been asking Jennifer to get online for ages, and was one of the first to welcome her onto the popular picture sharing platform. Jennifer's arrival to Instagram followed shortly after Courteney's hilarious dig at her for still not having an account. After the recent Friends reunion, the star shared a throwback photo of the cast and tagged all the co-stars who had an account. However, when it came to Jennifer, Courteney couldn't resist poking fun of her by using the hashtag "#seriouslyjen?"

Jennifer is godmother to Courteney's daughter, and the pair have been there for each other throughout the good and bad times. Jennifer previously opened up about their friendship during an interview with More magazine. She said of Courteney: "There's absolutely no judgement in Court. You'll never feel scolded. She's extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving. I've slept in her guest bedroom a lot. Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she's been there for me through thick and thin."

After the entire cast of Friends met up in September, fans were more hopeful than ever that a reboot would happen. However, Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman recently told Rolling Stone: "The show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family. It’s not that time anymore. All we’d be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone… I don’t know what good it does us. The show is doing just fine, people love it. It could only disappoint."

