Romeo Beckham congratulates dad David for this special reason The same day Victoria Beckham discussed their marriage

David Beckham revealed that it was on a Tuesday that he achieved an impressive 115 caps for England, meaning that he had represented his country in 115 matches. David posted a throwback picture of himself during an England game to commemorate the occasion. Sweetly, Romeo – David's 17-year-old son – also shared the snap on his Instagram, adding a heart to the image. Representing England on the field that many times is no small feat – so it's really no wonder that Romeo shared the moment with his 2.4million Instagram followers.

Victoria Beckham touched down in New York on Tuesday to promote Victoria Beckham Beauty, which the former Spice Girl launched in September. While stateside, the mother-of-four made an appearance on the Today Show and spoke frankly about her husband of over 20 years.

Romeo shared the sweet snap on Instagram

When asked what she thinks the secret to a healthy marriage is, the 45-year-old revealed that in her opinion, it's all about priorities. Victoria explained: "You know, I think that the kids are our priority, and everything we do revolves around the children. But we both work really hard. We love what we do professionally. We support each other and, you know, we're very lucky to have found each other and lucky that we're growing together."

Romeo and David are very close

Sweetly, Victoria also revealed that when she first met David it was "love at first sight" and even opened up about how she and David manage not just their own hectic schedules, but also their kids. The Wannabe singer explained: "You know, we love our family. Everything we do revolves around our family."

Victoria continued: "I think it's just been focused, working hard [and] having a great support team around us. Both of our parents are very, very present and help with the kids."

